Strs Ohio Has $5.56 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,122,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $178.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.