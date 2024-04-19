Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.22 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

