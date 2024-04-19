Strs Ohio Invests $3.74 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment
In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of LYV opened at $89.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $107.24.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.