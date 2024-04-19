Strs Ohio Invests $4.24 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Globe Life stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.
GL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
