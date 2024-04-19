Strs Ohio Purchases 13,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

