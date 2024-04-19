Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Coupang Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CPNG opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

