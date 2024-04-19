Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.96 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 143.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

