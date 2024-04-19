Strs Ohio Sells 13,800 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

