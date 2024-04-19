Strs Ohio Sells 17,474 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,474 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.76 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

