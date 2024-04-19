Strs Ohio Sells 245,600 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 236.73%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

