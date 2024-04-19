Strs Ohio Sells 310,182 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.