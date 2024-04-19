Strs Ohio Sells 62,431 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,431 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

