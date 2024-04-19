Strs Ohio Sells 7,500 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of PowerSchool worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 97,643 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 108,140 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWSC opened at $17.43 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 338,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,109.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,535 shares of company stock worth $3,687,100 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

