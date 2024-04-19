Strs Ohio Takes Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 188,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.50% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.45. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $38.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,258,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

