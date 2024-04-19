Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $66,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $685.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

