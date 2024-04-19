Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 35,395 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Huntington Bancshares worth $52,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.18 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

