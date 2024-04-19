Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,708 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Essex Property Trust worth $58,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.37.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS opened at $233.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.31%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.