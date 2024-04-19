Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $55.23 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of DTE Energy worth $55,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

DTE stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

