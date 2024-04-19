Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.88 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374,717 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.54% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $63,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REXR stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

