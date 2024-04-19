Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.60 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cameco worth $64,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $48.17 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

