Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.05 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of Ryan Specialty worth $65,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

RYAN opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

