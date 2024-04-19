Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $64,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after buying an additional 1,073,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,338,000 after buying an additional 1,507,885 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.