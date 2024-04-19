Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,499 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $58,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.79 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

