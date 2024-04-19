Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,586 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Molina Healthcare worth $55,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $360.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.