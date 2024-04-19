Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,676 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,001 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Illumina worth $53,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $3,091,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4,288.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 144,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 141,503 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.4 %

ILMN stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $232.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

