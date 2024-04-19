Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 75,084 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Weyerhaeuser worth $63,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WY opened at $31.35 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

