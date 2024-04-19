Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $56,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

