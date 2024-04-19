The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2,416.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Simply Good Foods worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

