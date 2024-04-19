Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,750,334.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00.
- On Friday, March 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
