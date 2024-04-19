Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Down 31.4%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 31.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.48. 111,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average session volume of 21,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMQ. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$81.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 56,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$26,195.54. Insiders sold a total of 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $33,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

