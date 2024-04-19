Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,526 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 194,814 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Tripadvisor worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after buying an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,634 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,025 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,903,000 after purchasing an additional 353,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

