U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

