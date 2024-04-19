Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 451.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

