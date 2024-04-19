Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.23% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 430,595 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 54.6% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 210,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,077,000 after purchasing an additional 544,305 shares during the period.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $922.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.25. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAPA. Barclays downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

