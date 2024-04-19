Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.52.

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

