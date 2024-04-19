Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

BURL opened at $179.29 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

