Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

