Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,874 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 1.22% of Annexon worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $4.44 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $399.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

