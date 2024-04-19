Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,262,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $329.92 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

