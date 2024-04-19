Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Copart by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after buying an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Copart by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Copart by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.