Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,012,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

