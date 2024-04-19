Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 571,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE HMY opened at $9.13 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

