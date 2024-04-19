Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

