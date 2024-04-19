Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 299.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of AIA opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

