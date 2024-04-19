Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,751 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Beyond Meat worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $413.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.41.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.