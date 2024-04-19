Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $154.85 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

