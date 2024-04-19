Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.89 Million in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.33% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $24.78 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $204,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $204,388.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $60,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,299. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

