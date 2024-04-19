Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.92%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

