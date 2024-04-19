Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,588 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.