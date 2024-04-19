Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 325,549 Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 325,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Acelyrin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $80,616,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,488 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at about $12,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $23,894,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $21,643,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acelyrin

In other Acelyrin news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Acelyrin stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.25. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Acelyrin Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

